October 12, 2023
Shaw Local
Taps column: Burials at Fort Sheridan National Cemetery

Staff announces those buried at national cemetery during September

By Shaw Local News Network
LAKE FOREST – The staff of The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Sept. 1: Cecil Spieth (ARNG), Brian Moe (ARNG), Roberta Reeves (dependent), John Houston (USAF Ret.)

Sept. 5: Gennie Freeman (dependent)

Sept. 6: Eugene Kamins (ARNG), Joyce Kamins (dependent)

Sept. 7: William Christiansen (ARNG)

Sept. 8: Jeffrey Risdon, Earl Caldwell (ARNG), Mabel Anioslowski (dependent)

Sept. 11: William Bailey (USN), Mae Cromartie (dependent)

Sept. 13: Delores Bumgardner (dependent)

Sept. 15: Charles and Carrell (husband and wife)

Sept. 21: Jon Croskey

Sept. 22: Harold Eddy (USN)

Sept. 25: William Gillis (USMC), Robert Genenz, Willie Isabell, Richard Sanders (ARNG)

Sept. 26: Erik Davis (ARNG)

Sept. 28: Alva Page (ARNG), Alex Bocek (ARNG), David Bocek (USN)

Sept. 29: Joseph Skratsky (USN), Thomas Lovelace

