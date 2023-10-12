Halloween Fall Fest planned in Gurnee

GURNEE – On Oct. 14, the Gurnee Park District, in partnership with the village of Gurnee, will host a Halloween favorite – with a twist.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Halloween Fall Fest has been moved to Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road. Join Gurnee Park District along with the Village of Gurnee from 1 to 4 p.m.

The event will include the traditional character-lined trick-or-treat path in addition to fall favorites such as a costume contest. More spooktacular entertainment includes a live DJ, balloon show, mad science slime lab and glow-in-the-dark ghost busting.

Halloween Fall Fest is a great way for children to trick-or-treat and meet some of their favorite friendly characters, according to the news release. The trick-or-treat path is geared for children between the ages of 1 and 8. Parents are asked to join in the fun and walk along the path with their children.

“This year, we have over 60 volunteers helping with the path,” said Mary Lester, supervisor of community programs and events at the Gurnee Park District. “I am so impressed with the enthusiasm and overall excitement our volunteers have shared thus far. I can’t wait to share all the new activities we have added to make this a fun event for all.”

Cost per child is $10 for Gurnee residents and $13 for nonresidents. Adults are free. Register online or pay at the door.

For questions, call Mary Lester at 847-599-3745 or visit gurneeparkdistrict.com/events.