Easygoing cat ready to relax with forever family

By Shaw Local News Network
Flamenco is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Oct. 12, 2023. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Flamenco says, “I’m a happy and easygoing cat and always happy to get some loving. I’m an affectionate boy that enjoys relaxing in someone’s lap. I lived with a cat and we got along well. It’s nice to have both human and feline companionship.

“Water in a bowl is kind of boring. It tastes so much better when I can drink it from the faucet, plus it is also more fun! When are you coming to meet me?”

Flamenco is about 5 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

