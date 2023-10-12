Britney Spears’ ‘infamous’ black Mercedes up for sale

VOLO – With a backstory bordering on priceless, the sleek, black Mercedes Benz that Britney Spears steered through her most tumultuous year is going up for sale for $69,998 by its owner, the Volo Museum.

The pop star’s well-documented connection with the convertible included multiple incidents of speeding and even a parking lot collision for which she later was charged, according to news accounts.

”Britney has one [heck] of a history in the [2006] Mercedes Benz SLK 320. She blew through red lights, wreaked havoc at all hours of the night and smashed into another car in a parking lot ... for which she was later arrested on a hit-and-run charge,” TMZ wrote in a May 2011 feature.

The online article also noted the car was headed for the Volo Museum, where it has been on display since June 2011.

”It’s probably one of the most photographed and videotaped cars in the world,” said Brian Grams, director of the museum at 27582 Volo Village Road. “The car is infamous.”

For several months in 2007, just before Spears was placed under the conservatorship from which she was released only two years ago, the Mercedes became almost as much of a focus of the paparazzi as the troubled pop icon herself.

”She went through a lot, from psych holds to child custody battles and arrests,” Grams said. “And a lot of what she went through, she went through with this car.”

The 2006 Mercedes boasts a 268-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine with an automatic transmission and black leather interior. It has 29,268 miles on the odometer and features chrome wheels. Other amenities include tinted privacy glass and a convertible top. Minor damage from Spears’ accidents has been repaired.

”Of the celebrity cars we have owned, this one rivals Princess Diana’s Rolls and Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Corniche,” Grams said. “We will miss it but look forward to making room for another new exhibit.”

Those interested may see the Mercedes at the museum or visit volocars.com for a virtual viewing.

For more information, call Grams at 815-385-3644, ext. 201.