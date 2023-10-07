Grayslake Historical Society to meet Oct. 11

GRAYSLAKE -- Grayslake Historical Society board member Jane Trump will share stories of John and Portia Gage, early Grayslake area settlers and activists at the Oct. 11 meeting of the Grayslake Historical Society.

The free program will be held at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The Gages were abolitionists, suffragists and spiritualists. Trump will share stories of the Gage family adventures, achievements, triumphs and tragedies. Gages Lake is named for the Gage family.