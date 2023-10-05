Young dog hopes to be fetched by loving family

GRAYSLAKE – Lottie says, “My ears say it all. I’m ready for takeoff. So what are you waiting for? Grab a toy and throw it so I can fetch it. You don’t have to do anything else as I bring it back to you for another throw. Pretty cool, don’t you agree? I get all excited when the dog walker is ready to throw it again and that’s how I am learning sit. Pretty good incentive from my perspective.

“Once we are done, we then walk around for some relaxation and to enjoy the breeze. The outing wouldn’t be perfect without me giving you kisses. All this is fine, but doing it with my own family would be even better. So what are you waiting for?”

Lottie is barely a year old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.