Orphans of the Storm celebrates 95 years

RIVERWOODS – When Irene Castle, the world-famous ballroom dancer, actress, entrepreneur and fashionista, founded Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in 1928, her dream was to create a safe haven for homeless dogs and cats in the Chicago area.

As Orphans of the Storm celebrates its 95th anniversary in October, the shelter has rescued almost 150,000 pets.

“We know Irene would be thrilled with the impact Orphans of the Storm has had on pets and people,” Sandy De Lisle, director of development and community outreach, said in a news release. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pets have been proved to reduce pet owners’ bad cholesterol, blood pressure, anxiety and loneliness.

The shelter is celebrating its founding in 1928 with $19.28 adoption fees in October on all cats and dogs 6 months and older.

“As the weather gets colder, it’s the perfect time to adopt a furry companion to cuddle with,” De Lisle said.

Orphans of the Storm will host a 95th Anniversary Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 13 at Independence Grove in Libertyville. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal, open bar (including cocktails at a “speakeasy”), live jazz music and a one-of-a-kind auction. Roaring ’20s attire is optiona. Information about tickets, sponsorships and donations can be found on the 95th Anniversary Gala website.

All proceeds will benefit the shelter.