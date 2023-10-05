McHenry Outdoor Theater expands season

LAKEMOOR – Putting together the fall throwback lineup for the McHenry Outdoor Theater has long been among owner Scott Dehn’s favorite tasks.

This year, that joy is amplified. He’s added six additional weeks to the theater’s calendar.

Previously closing for the season on or about Halloween, the theater will be open Friday and Saturday nights through the weekend of Dec. 15-16.

Dehn, well aware of his fans’ enthusiasm for fall throwbacks, can’t wait to see how they respond to having holiday-season throwbacks to look forward to as well.

But will folks come to the McHenry Outdoor Theater when brisk turns to brrr? Dehn is banking on it.

“I think just the curiosity factor will bring people out,” he said. “I’ve never seen a movie in the snow. So that should be cool. Going to the Outdoor, visiting with Santa before catching a movie, it’ll be a nice addition to driving around looking at Christmas lights.”

It’s all possible because of improvements made this summer to both the concession building and the projector booth. Thanks to a partnership with the Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty, Dehn was able to advance a plan to heat the buildings.

“I came up with the extended-season idea last winter but didn’t know if we’d be able to work it into our budget for this year,” Dehn said, noting that adding heat in the concession building as well as heat plus dehumidifying equipment in the booth cost about $20,000.

The upgrades to the projection booth mean Dehn won’t have to winterize the projector when the mercury dips below freezing. Much like a boat left out in the cold, the projector would suffer serious damage if fluids were not drained and antifreeze added, he said.

“There are red, blue and yellow liquid crystal vials that add all of the colors you see on the screen,” he said. “To be able to stay open late and open earlier in the spring, we had to add climate control.”

Long before snow flies, the throwback season already was under way, having started with “The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles” in August. The lineup for October includes themed weekends such as “Pennywise Weekend,” featuring “IT” and “IT: Chapter 2″ Oct. 6-7.

Normally open only Fridays and Saturdays after mid-August, the theater will be open Sunday, Oct. 29, for a special trunk-or-treat in the afternoon followed by that weekend’s double feature of “Casper” and “The Exorcist: Believer,” a modern-day sequel to the 1973 horror film. The Oct. 29 trunk-or-treat is sponsored by The Bremer Team.

The November and December lineup is yet to be announced. But some John Candy and Steve Martin sightings are a safe bet, with perhaps a little Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and James Stewart action as well.

Add in some hot chocolate, hot cider and newly added branded blankets on top of the hoodies already available to buy and moviegoers should find plenty of ways to stay warm while taking in fall and winter movies under the stars.

”In December, guests will be able to get pictures with Santa,” Dehn said. “There will be some other surprises, too. I’m really excited. It will be interesting.”

Admission at the McHenry Outdoor Theater is $14 per adult and $8 for children ages 3 to 11 as well as military personnel and seniors ages 60 and older. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Premier parking (front two rows) is $14 a vehicle. Season passes bought this year remain valid through mid-December.

For more information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.