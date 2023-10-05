Letter: Just a thought ... about believing in miracles

To the Editor:

Do you believe in miracles? How many people on Earth do you think believe in miracles? Is there one precise definition of a miracle?

The word “miracle” has been defined in several ways. It’s been defined as a divine or extraordinary event, an amazing achievement and an outstanding showing of something. Some people have shared an experience about a time in their life when they believed a miracle took place. Many have claimed to be healed from terminal illnesses overnight.

There have been statements made by people who believe in miracles and feel the proof is within the precise way that the Earth operates on a daily basis. The insects, animals and living plants are so in sync that it is all quite miraculous and fine-tuned to perfection – rivers that flow, oceans that roar and mountains that influence regional and global conditions of weather, the beautiful landscapes that outline the circumference of the Earth while seasons bring change as days go by.

Looking upward into the sky where monstrous machinery flies miles high delivering passengers to their destinations all over the world, could that be seeing somewhat of a small miracle or was it just something that was supposed to eventually be invented?

There are people who believe that somehow, in some way, miracles do happen. Some people are waiting for a miracle.

Do you believe in miracles? Would you wait for one?

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda