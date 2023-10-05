Lake County’s tourism influence builds thriving economy

GURNEE – Lake County visitor spending increased $1.8 billion, a 34.4% surge, while employment rose 8.4%. Tourism-related jobs have jumped from 13,322 to 15,344. The local tax receipts have risen more than $64.8 million, which is a 14% increase from $55.5 million in 2019.

Lake County continues to rank as one of the top three counties in Illinois for visitor expenditures behind Cook and DuPage counties.

“Through tourism, Lake County has not only welcomed visitors from near and far but also opened doors to economic success and a brighter future for our community,” Maureen Riedy, president of Visit Lake County, said in a news release.

“Travel not only broadens our horizons but also fuels the growth of Lake County. As we explore the world within our borders, we discover the hidden treasures that make our home truly remarkable,” Riedy said.

The numbers, provided by the U.S. Travel Association, are preliminary. Final visitor statistics will be available later this year.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois reached its highest-ever hotel revenue in fiscal 2023, exceeding fiscal 2019. Over the course of the past year, Illinois welcomed 111 million visitors, an increase of 14 million travelers over 2021. Travelers spent $44 billion in 2022, which contributed to a 30% increase in the overall economic impact of Illinois.

Visit Lake County serves as a champion for tourism and the official destination marketing organization for Lake County and represents municipalities, hotels, attractions and hospitality related businesses throughout the county.

The agency offers travel resources at www.visitlakecounty.org and services for visitors and event planners.