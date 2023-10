MUNDELEIN – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Oct. 10 at Dover Straits restaurant, 890 E. U.S. Highway 45 in Mundelein.

Reservations are necessary for this monthly meeting. Cost is $35 a person. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest will be Samuel Lewis, a Black artist, poet and actor who has worked for decades in Chicago’s art scene. He is a puppeteer who has put his own stamp on this ages-old entertainment art.

All retired educators are welcome to attend.