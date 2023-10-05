Lake County Chamber of Commerce to host annual Legislative Breakfast

GURNEE – The 2023 Lake County Chamber of Commerce Annual Legislative Breakfast will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at Holiday Inn Gurnee.

The event will feature Sen. Adriane Johnson, Rep. Bob Morgan and Lake County Board President Sandy Hart. They will share detailed information on business-related issues and topics of concern for economic growth and development in Lake County.

Welcoming remarks will be provided by Gurnee Mayor Thomas Hood.

The fee to attend for Chamber members is $65. For those who are not members, the cost is $75.

To register, visit www.lakecountychamber.com.