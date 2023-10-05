Hawthorn Mall plans Hispanic Heritage Celebration

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, along with the Dandelion Gallery Studio, invites the community to participate in its Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 in the lower-level H&M Court.

Attendees will enjoy a traditional folklorico dance performance by the Grupo Folklorico Mexico en la Piel, lino print demonstrations by a Mexican artist and a take-home lino print craft. Guests can have their hands adorned with intricate henna art or create a paper Marigold headdress to take home.

Attendees will be encouraged to contribute to a community canvas, adding their personal touches to a shared unity painting. There will be a colorful Hispanic art exhibit from the Dandelion Gallery Studio, authentic Hispanic music, face painting and an opportunity to learn and celebrate the cultural roots of Hispanic heritage.

Supplies and take-home crafts will be provided to registered attendees (while supplies last). The event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/48jBP73.