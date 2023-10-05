October 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsReaders Choice / Best Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Family fun at Fall Festival in Grant Township

Celebration of autumn had variety of activities for young and old alike

By Shaw Local News Network
Braxton Lessner, 18 months, of Round Lake and his cousin, Harlow Ziebell, 2, of Volo play with a Busy Brains Children's Museum interactive exhibit during the Fall Festival at Grant Township Center on Oct. 1 in Ingleside. The event was sponsored by the Village of Fox Lake and Grant Township.

Braxton Lessner, 18 months, of Round Lake and his cousin, Harlow Ziebell, 2, of Volo play with a Busy Brains Children's Museum interactive exhibit during the Fall Festival at Grant Township Center on Oct. 1 in Ingleside. The event was sponsored by the Village of Fox Lake and Grant Township. (Candace H.Johnson)

INGLESIDE – A celebration of autumn was in full swing Oct. 1 during the Fall Festival at the Grant Township Center.

The event was hosted by Grant Township and the village of Fox Lake.

Among the events and activities for young and old were a Touch A Truck by the Grant Township Highway Department and displays and demonstrations by the Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

The free event also had music, craft vendors, food, pumpkin carving, inflatables, hayrides and a petting zoo.

Image 1 of 9
William Rail, 5, of Round Lake checks out some witch decorations in the Field of Screams during the Fall Festival at Grant Township Center on October 1st in Ingleside. The event was sponsored by the Village of Fox Lake and Grant Township. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

William Rail, 5, of Round Lake checks out some witch decorations in the Field of Screams during the Fall Festival at Grant Township Center on October 1st in Ingleside. The event was sponsored by the Village of Fox Lake and Grant Township. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

InglesideFox LakeFestivalFall
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois