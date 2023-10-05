Family fun at Fall Festival in Grant Township

INGLESIDE – A celebration of autumn was in full swing Oct. 1 during the Fall Festival at the Grant Township Center.

The event was hosted by Grant Township and the village of Fox Lake.

Among the events and activities for young and old were a Touch A Truck by the Grant Township Highway Department and displays and demonstrations by the Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Protection District.

The free event also had music, craft vendors, food, pumpkin carving, inflatables, hayrides and a petting zoo.