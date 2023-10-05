Fall into fun with events and news from the Warren-Newport Public Library

GURNEE – Here are ongoing and upcoming events and news at the Warren Newport Public Library.

Light up the night with Library After Dark: Library After Dark, a special after-hours 50th birthday event, will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7. It features live music by Stolie, adult beverages, coffee, food and raffle prizes.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance ticket sales will end Oct. 6. The event is for ages 21 and older. A valid ID with proof of age is required at the door. Limited edition merchandise is available for sale in advance of the event.

Donors and partners include Three Legged Brewing, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Nightshade and Dark’s Pandemonium Brewing Company, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Gurnee and ZümBier Brewery.

Funds raised at this event will support future maker programming at the library.

More information is available at https://www.wnpl.info/libraryafterdark/.

Celebrate Hispanic American Heritage Month: The Warren-Newport Public Library invites the community to celebrate the rich cultural traditions of Hispanic American Heritage Month through Nov. 2.

Library staff have planned activities and programs to learn more about this vibrant community and culture through arts, crafts and music. Highlights include a Hispanic Heritage Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 and the creation of a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Community Ofrenda from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. More information about related programs can be found on the library’s events calendar at https://calendar.wnpl.info/events.

New library catalog increases access: The Warren-Newport Public Library recently joined Cooperative Computer Services, a group of 28 area libraries that share an online catalog and member database. WNPL cardholders will have access to materials from CCS member libraries, including Fremont, Grayslake, Lake Villa and Round Lake, with the added convenience of picking up and dropping off materials at the Warren-Newport Public Library.

More than 2 million resources were shared across the CCS network of libraries in 2020-2021.

More information is at https://www.wnpl.info/new-library-catalog/.

The Warren-Newport Public Library District serves about 67,000 people within a 55-square-mile area that covers all or most of Warren and Newport townships, including Gurnee, Wadsworth, Park City, Wildwood, Grandwood Park and Old Mill Creek and portions of Grayslake, Millburn, Lake Villa and Waukegan.