September 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Timothy O’Toole’s Pub to host Oktoberfest party

Event at Libertyville site to include German food, polka beats, contests

By Shaw Local News Network

LIBERTYVILLE – It’s Oktoberfest time at O’Toole’s.

The Libertyville location will hold a festive Oktoberfest party from 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 with German beer, Bavarian fare and a band playing polka-style music.

The $10 ticket includes a souvenir beer stein and $5 food truck voucher. Buy tickets at TimothyOTooles.com.

Timothy O’Toole’s Oktoberfest-themed food truck will offer frankfurters, giant pretzels, schnitzel, brats, German burgers, authentic potato salad and pretzel bread pudding.

Several contests will take place throughout the afternoon, including a stein hoisting competition, best Oktoberfest outfit and a wiener dog beauty pageant.

