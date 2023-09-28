Playful, active kitten hopes to find home soon

GRAYSLAKE – Alma says: “My kitten friends and I are playful and active and if someone wants to run around a bit, we are always willing to join in. We love people and we are not afraid to ask for some love and attention. With such a gentle and happy personality, each one of us could pretty much be the perfect kitty for most families, especially if they already have another playful cat.

“Don’t have another cat? Then even better because you could adopt me with another friend from the kitten room for Double the Love, Double the Fun! Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Alma is about 3 1/2 months old, spayed, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.