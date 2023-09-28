Lake Villa District Library to host Walter Payton exhibit

LINDENHURST – Lake Villa District Library presents “A Picture is Worth 1,000 Yards: Sports Photography of Walter Payton,” a traveling exhibition on loan from the Dunn Museum.

The exhibition celebrates the life and achievements of Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton through photographs and stories submitted by professional sports photographers from around the county. The images stand as a visual testament to the great skill, driving passion and sweet nature of Payton, as well as to the art of sports photography.

All photographers and newspapers donated their images to the exhibition. Thanks to the NFL, the Chicago Bears, the Sporting News, the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Daily Herald, the News-Sun and the Clarion Ledger and the photographers for their help in celebrating the life of Walter Payton.

The exhibition opens Oct. 1 and runs through the month. Visitors are welcome to explore the exhibit at their leisure during regular library hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“A Picture Is Worth 1,000 Yards: Sports Photography of Walter Payton” was developed by the Dunn Museum. Visit www.dunnmuseum.org.