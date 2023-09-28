Farm life comes to the fairgrounds

GRAYSLAKE – The farm came to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sept. 23-24 for the Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival.
The event featured displays of tractors, a parade, live music, barrel train rides, scarecrow making, farm animals and a lot more.
The Midwest Tractor and Truck pullers put on a show and craft and flea market vendors appealed to those who wanted to get in a little shopping.
John Lahr, of Round Lake gets a Rope Master, about 100 years old, ready for a visitor to make a rope during the Lake County Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on September 23rd in Grayslake. The festival was sponsored by the Lake County Farm Heritage Association. Lahr is a member of the association and grew up on a farm on Gilmore Rd. in Fremont Township.
Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)