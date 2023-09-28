September 28, 2023
Farm life comes to the fairgrounds

Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival had plenty of fun for everyone

By Shaw Local News Network
Russell Poynor, 7, of Grayslake is all smiles as he sits on a McCormick Farmall Model H tractor during the Lake County Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on September 23rd in Grayslake. The festival was sponsored by the Lake County Farm Heritage Association. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

GRAYSLAKE – The farm came to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sept. 23-24 for the Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival.

The event featured displays of tractors, a parade, live music, barrel train rides, scarecrow making, farm animals and a lot more.

The Midwest Tractor and Truck pullers put on a show and craft and flea market vendors appealed to those who wanted to get in a little shopping.

John Lahr, of Round Lake gets a Rope Master, about 100 years old, ready for a visitor to make a rope during the Lake County Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on September 23rd in Grayslake. The festival was sponsored by the Lake County Farm Heritage Association. Lahr is a member of the association and grew up on a farm on Gilmore Rd. in Fremont Township. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

GrayslakeLake CountyFarming
