Farm life comes to the fairgrounds

GRAYSLAKE – The farm came to the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sept. 23-24 for the Farm Heritage & Harvest Festival.

The event featured displays of tractors, a parade, live music, barrel train rides, scarecrow making, farm animals and a lot more.

The Midwest Tractor and Truck pullers put on a show and craft and flea market vendors appealed to those who wanted to get in a little shopping.