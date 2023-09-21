Rotary fundraiser set for Sept. 23 at McHenry Outdoor

LAKEMOOR – When the McHenry Area Rotary booked the tribute band Queen Explosion for a Sept. 23 fundraiser at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, the idea was to pair it with the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

But when theater owner Scott Dehn tried to book the film, he was informed it was among many now owned by The Walt Disney Co., which is not presently rereleasing it.

It was time for Plan B and both Dehn and Rotary leaders were a bit stumped.

”My son Peter and I were sitting at trivia a few Wednesdays ago and I said, ‘Help me brainstorm this. We need something that will still work well with this band,’” said Diana Mark, the Rotarian who had booked the live performance. “He said ‘Wayne’s World.’ I said ‘Yeah, Peter, I love that idea!’ ”

For the uninitiated, the 1992 “Wayne’s World” famously opens with “Saturday Night Live” characters Wayne, Garth and a few friends rocking out to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” while ambling around Cicero, Berwyn and Aurora in Garth’s 1976 Pacer.

So on Saturday, Sept. 23, it’ll be Queen Explosion opening for “Wayne’s World” and “Wayne’s World 2″ at the Outdoor, 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, Lakemoor.

Gates will open early at 5 p.m., with live music set to run from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., when the double feature will start. Dehn is donating a portion of his concession sales from both Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23, to the McHenry Area Rotary. The club also will host 50-50 raffles on Sept. 23, as well as a look-alike contest.

Come dressed as Freddie Mercury, Wayne or Garth to be excellent, we mean eligible, to win a $100 gift card. The contestant best exemplifying their chosen character will be the winner.

“This is going to be a great time,” said Dehn, noting that when “Wayne’s World” debuted, it rocketed both “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Queen back to the top of the music charts.

“That scene is what the movie is most well-known for. It’s a classic,” Dehn said.

Both Dehn and McHenry Area Rotary Club President Don Tonyan said they hope for a great turnout as the club continues to raise funds for local and global humanitarian and youth leadership causes.

“We’re grateful to Scott for his continuing support,” said Tonyan, noting the McHenry Outdoor Theater was the club’s premier sponsor for Bands, Brews & BBQ in August. “What a great, fun partnership this has been and Sept. 23 should be no exception.”

Regular theater admission will apply. It’s $14 per adult, $8 for military and seniors age 60 and older and for children ages 3 to 11. Those 2 and younger are admitted free. Premier parking (in the front two rows) is $14 a vehicle.

For more information about the theater, visit goldenagecinemas.com or find McHenry Outdoor Theater – Golden Age Cinemas on social media.

For information about the McHenry Area Rotary, visit mchenryarearotary.com, send an email to mchenryarearotary@gmail.com or drop in on a meeting at noon Thursdays at Buddyz Pizzeria, 1138 N. Green St., McHenry.