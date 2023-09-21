Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital opens simulation center

LAKE FOREST – The Maxine and Thomas B. Hunter III Simulation and Education Center at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, a 14,000-square-foot space providing realistic, simulated health care settings, recently opened.

With state-of-the-art technology, including high-fidelity simulators and a mixed reality learning space, the center offers training and education solutions to improve performance and reduce learning gaps for hospital staff, local and regional health care and community providers, according to a news release.

“We are grateful to the Hunter Family Foundation for understanding and believing in the need to create a technologically forward program that will benefit the Lake County community and beyond,” Marsha Oberrieder, president at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, said in the release. “This highly specialized immersion learning center provides a new level of educational excellence in health care for the region.”

Simulated patient scenarios allow clinicians, nurses, paramedics and medical students to learn through action, improve their understanding of procedures, acquire new skills and further develop critical competencies. Using mannequins, which are made to look and respond like human patients, and professional actors, participants become immersed in the learning. Program outcomes include higher levels of staff and patient satisfaction, confidence and employee retention.

“As an Illinois Emergency Medical Services Resource Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital provides educational resources that greatly impact and best suit the needs of our community,” said Andrew Arndt, program manager of simulation at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. “This unique and innovative center will help to ensure patients receive the highest quality care before they even enter our doors.”

The technology that drives simulation education is vital to keeping pace with rapidly changing methods of medical care education. In addition to it serving as a training facility for the Lake Forest Hospital clinical staff, it will support other Northwestern Medicine care providers, including physician residents, participants in the nursing residency program, EMTs, paramedics and the broader community, including first responders, local students and other community partners throughout Lake County.

For more information, visit www.nm.org.