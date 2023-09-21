Letter: Just a thought ... about being told to hold your horses

To the Editor:

What if someone doesn’t have any horses to hold? This statement is called an idiom. Idioms are expressions having a nonliteral meaning. A person being told this simply is suggested to slow down and be patient.

Idioms reach way back and still are used today to make speaking or writing more colorful and memorable.

“It’s raining cats and dogs” presents quite a colorful picture of felines and dogs falling down out of the sky. It creatively implies it’s raining very heavily.

“Once in a blue moon” has nothing to do with a moon but indicates something rarely happens.

What if you told someone that you couldn’t possibly drive that far to visit them until the cows come home? Cows return home at some indefinite point – usually at a very slow pace. This was a statement used in the 19th century to express whatever could happen will take an unpredictable amount of time.

If a person is really opposed to doing something but decides to make a proactive choice and do it, they will say they will “bite the bullet” and do it rather than waiting.

Idioms are funny ways to express oneself in creative speaking.

Have you used idioms? If not, why not start.

Wishing everyone a happy day.

Should we try not to “dilly dally” about? Dilly dally is just wasting time or delaying things that can be accomplished.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda