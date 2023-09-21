Illinois Tollway, Illinois State Police to offer kids identification, safety seat event in Libertyville

DOWNERS GROVE – In an effort to help parents keep their children safe every trip, every time, the Illinois Tollway and Illinois State Police Troop 15 are hosting a free Kids’ Identification and Safety Seat (K.I.S.S.) event Sept. 23 at Lambs Farm in Libertyville.

The event coincides with National Seat Check Saturday, which is part of a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration effort to educate parents and caregivers to ensure their children are secured in the correct car seat for the child’s age, height and weight.

“K.I.S.S. events are a quick, easy and fun way for parents to protect their children by having safety seats inspected to ensure they are properly installed and by picking up free ID cards for their youngsters,” Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse said in a news release. “Safety is always our highest priority and this event helps parents keep their children safe when they’re on the road or in their own communities.”

The K.I.S.S. event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lambs Farm in Libertyville, 24245 W. Rockland Road. No admission is required to participate in the event, which take place outside the Farmyard, Petting Area and Discovery Center on the west side of the main driveway.

Highlights include:

• Free child safety seat inspections and installations and free identification cards for children ages 3 and older.

• Touch-a-truck display featuring hands-on exploration of a Tollway H.E.L.P. truck and snowplow.

• Trooper Cooper, a talking, child-sized Illinois State Police car that offers simple safety tips to toddlers and young children.

Lambs Farm stores and shops are available without an admission fee. Daily admission for the Farmyard, Petting Area and Discovery Center is $5; children under the age of 2 are free.