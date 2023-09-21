Go Gurnee invites canine companions to walk

GURNEE – Viking Park will host a free Go Gurnee Walkin’ and Waggin’ Event on Sept. 24.

Families are invited to bring their favorite canine to enjoy a morning walk and wellness event.

Starting at 9 a.m., families and friends will meet at the Viking Park Bandshell to walk together along the Viking Park trail system. Pups will have plenty of time to play before and after the walk. Dogs in attendance must be well-behaved and remain on a leash. While supplies last, free, pet-friendly Go Gurnee gifts will be available.

No pup? No problem. You’re still invited to come out for a fun-filled morning. Reach Rescue will be on-site with a few adoptable friends. Participates are encouraged to bring any pet-friendly donations to support Reach Rescue. This includes dog toys, paper towels and wet wipes, dog leashes, dog collars, dog treats, dry and wet dog food (fish, turkey and lamb), gift cards to pet stores, dog beds and new, rolled blankets.

The Go Gurnee movement provides free, nontraditional ways to get the Gurnee community out and walking. All Go Gurnee events are free, including the Go Gurnee Walking Club, which meets at various locations on Saturday mornings.

Viking Park and all Gurnee Park District parks are open to the public from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. View a list of walking paths and trails at gurneeparkdistrict.com.