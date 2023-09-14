Letter: Just a thought ... about making a difference

To the Editor:

How many people make a difference for the betterment in the world in a life or in any situation?

Reaching something on a grocery shelf for someone who is not able to is making a difference. Picking up a neighbor’s newspaper that landed in the street and placing it on their property is making a difference. Sending a card of hello or making a call to a lonely person is making a difference. Seeing a person who has fallen and may need help – stopping to call for help – is making a difference.

When a shopper is checking out ahead of you and is just a little short of money to pay for groceries and you offer help, that is making a difference.

Do all people make a difference? The answer could be yes or no. Some people may not want to or just can’t.

A business that offers continuous discounts to shoppers makes a difference. Donating a vehicle to a charity or a family in need is an appreciated act of kindness, which makes a big difference.

People who adopt pets and give loving care are making a difference.

When you give, you get. Doing a good deed or supporting a worthy cause always will give something back to you.

Making a difference will never go unnoticed. Have you made a difference? Do people who make a difference have rainbows over them?

I bet yes!

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda