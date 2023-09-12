Bicyclist critically injured in crash near Wauconda

WAUCONDA -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a traffic crash that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

About 7 a.m. Sept. 10, deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a bicyclist on Fairfield Road near Route 176 in unincorporated Wauconda. They found the bicyclist, a 48-year-old Waukegan man, with critical injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Police say a Dodge SUV, driven by a 24-year-old Palatine woman, was traveling south on Fairfield Road, just north of Route 176. The bicyclist was also traveling south on the right side of the roadway. The Dodge driver became distracted by young children in her car and turned her attention away from the roadway, police said. The Dodge veered to the right and struck the bicyclist, causing the bicyclist to strike the front of the Dodge and the Dodge’s windshield, before falling underneath the car.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they attempted life-saving measures on the bicyclist. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries. The occupants in the Dodge, the driver and two minor children, were uninjured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.