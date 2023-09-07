Special Olympics to hold annual coaster challenge at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE – Special Olympics Illinois and Six Flags Great America will come together to host the 18th annual Coaster Challenge presented by Jewel-Osco on Sept. 16.

Coaster Challenge is a signature fundraiser in which participants commit to travel on Six Flags Great America’s world-class roller coasters at distances equivalent to a 5K, 10K, half marathon or marathon, all in an effort to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

Registration is $25 and participants will receive VIP perks on the day of the Challenge, including early entry into the park, VIP access to ride Maxx Force, X-Flight, Raging Bull and Whizzer from 9 to 11 a.m., and the Flash Pass to all roller coasters until 1 p.m. Each distance is associated with a fundraising requirement.

Fundraising levels:

• Ride the distance of a 5K: $150 fundraising minimum ($100 for current pass holders)

• Ride the distance of a 10K: $300 fundraising minimum

• Ride the distance of a half marathon: $500 fundraising minimum

• Ride the distance of a marathon: $1,000 fundraising minimum

Each year Special Olympics Illinois chooses a Unified pair as the Coaster Challenge ambassadors. This is pairing of an athlete with and without intellectual disabilities who compete together.

The 2023 Coaster Challenge ambassadors are Anushka Bhandari and Catherine Schuch, a Unified pair from Naperville. The two met at Metea Valley High School, where Bhandari is a junior and Schuch is a recent graduate. In high school, they became friends through their participation in the Special Olympics Illinois Youth Activation Committee and other Unified activities.

To register or for more information, including a list of benefits, visit https://www.coasterchallenge.com.