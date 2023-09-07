Letter: Just a thought ... about games gone by

To the Editor:

Back in the day, sidewalks were loaded with white chalk that sketched drawings of the hopscotch game.

The drawing consisted of 10 squares numbered from one to 10 going upward. A twig or stone was thrown in square one while the children hopped on one foot to square 10 then turned around and hopped back to square one, carefully bending down without losing balance to pick up the stone and hop out. Then they threw the stone to square two and repeated the process. No falling or overstepping was allowed.

Hopscotch goes back about 3,000 years and was used to help the footwork of Roman soldiers.

A few other popular games were Red Rover, tag, hide and seek, kick the can, Mother may I, jump rope and Simon says.

The kids of yesteryear didn’t have video games. They stayed out until the streetlight went on or it became too dark to play.

Jumping rope was a great physical exercise.

The side streets were not busy. Children played catch in the middle of the road or street for many uninterrupted minutes until a car approached and they’d step back momentarily.

Those were the good times!

Times change. Are today’s children lacking exercise and creativity due to more time spent inside on computers than outside in fresh air and using their brains for strategic moves to win?

Technology can provide that answer. Couldn’t it?

Linda Alexandra (justathoughtlcj@gmail.com)

Wauconda