Improv Playhouse launches advanced program

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse announced the launch of its Advanced Improvisation Program at its Libertyville location.

The program offers a comprehensive and dynamic curriculum, designed to elevate the skills of performing arts adults and aspiring improvisers and foster their growth in a supportive and creative environment, according to a news release.

The Advanced Improvisation Program spans six levels, each consisting of six weeks of intensive training. With a commitment of two hours per class, students will delve into the intricacies of comedic structure, character creation, scene development and musical improvisation.

The program caters to individuals who have a strong foundation in improvisation and are eager to take their skills to the next level.

The Improv Playhouse Training Center already offers adult classes in acting for stage and film in addition to improvisation training, but this will take the training to another level.

“We are incredibly excited to launch our Advanced Improvisation Program at our Libertyville location,” said David Brian Stuart, the founder and artistic director of Improv Playhouse. “This program offers a unique opportunity for students to explore and master the art of improvisation at an advanced level. With our stellar professional staff, we are confident that participants will not only refine their comedic skills, but also develop the confidence and versatility needed for success in the world of comedy, television and film.”

One of the program highlights is the incorporation of classic sketch analysis, where students study and analyze iconic sketches to gain a deeper understanding of satirical styles and genres.

“They will also learn to perform sketches and explore the elements of bold character creation. With an introduction to rehearsal culture, students will have the opportunity to pitch ideas, improvise scenes, receive feedback from experienced directors and refine their performances,” Stuart said.

The faculty’s extensive experience in both traditional and musical improv equips students with a diverse skill set and a well-rounded education in the world of comedy, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529.