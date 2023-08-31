Willow House to host Walk & 5K Run to Remember

LIBERTYVILLE Willow House is hosting its 15th annual Willow House Walk & 5K Run to Remember on Sept. 10 to raise funds to support its programs and services, and to provide a meaningful and enjoyable opportunity for families to remember and honor their moms, dads, brothers, sisters, children and spouses who have died.

Willow house is the only organization in Illinois dedicated to providing free supportive services for children, teens, young adults and families coping with grief and the death of a parent, sibling or child.

The event will feature complimentary refreshments, music, meet and greets with the Chicago Wolves’ mascot, Skates, a 50-50 cash prize raffle, a special appearance by the Chicago Highlanders bagpipers, and other family-friendly activities.

The 5K course is certified by USATF. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners and to the top runners in each of seven age categories, male and female.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Independence Grove, 16400 W Buckley Road, Libertyville.

The cost for the run is $50 per adult; $15 per child 12 years old or younger. It includes an event T-shirt.

For the walk, the cost is $40 per adult; $15 per child 12 years old or younger. It also includes an event T-shirt.

Register online at www.WillowHouse.org/Walk2023.