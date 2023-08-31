Lake County Retired Teachers Association awards scholarships

GURNEE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association has awarded three college scholarships to area students.

The Mary Abbott Scholarship of $2,000 was awarded to Lilli Burton, who attended Round Lake High School. She was a participant in volleyball, basketball and softball. She also had a student-teaching internship.

A LCRTA scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Katelyn Ralph, who attended Vernon Hills High School and was active in golf and softball. She received the AP Scholarship Honor Award, as well as her church’s youth award. She will be majoring in elementary education at St. Mary’s University in Notre Dame, Indiana.

A LCRTA College of Lake County scholarship of $500 was awarded to Yanelly Mata, who attended North Chicago High School and will be part of the work in early childhood studies at College of Lake County.