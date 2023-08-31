Enjoy final days of summer at Gurnee Park District’s aquatic center

GURNEE – Plan a pool day with friends during the final weekend at Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center.

The aquatic center, 900 N. Hunt Club Road, is open from noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 and 3 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 4.

Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center offers $13 day passes online.

Start by dipping your toes in the zero-depth entry or enjoy the frog slide. The aquatic center also features two tube slides and two drop slides. Everyone can enjoy the free spray-ground located outside of the aquatic center.

Need a quick snack? The Cattail Cafe is open during pool hours and serves beverages, pizza, hot dogs, ice cream and much more. Outside food is allowed except glass containers and alcohol. The Gurnee Park District asks that food and beverages remain on the concession deck or in grassy areas. This helps staff keep the pool deck clean. Note that coolers will be checked by the customer service team to ensure the safety of pool guests.

The pool is a great place to be, but there’s always time to take a break and spend some time on land. Sand volleyball courts are open for use to play pickup games. Children can enjoy the shaded sand lot with two sand diggers and a giant turtle.