Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE -- A 56-year-old McHenry man suffered life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle near Libertyville, authorities said.

On Aug. 25, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Route 137 at Route 45, unincorporated Libertyville, and found a motorcyclist with critical injuries, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2010 Chrysler sedan, driven by a 26-year-old Round Lake Beach, was traveling east on Route 137. The driver of the Chrysler was trying to make a left turn onto the ramp leading to Route 45 and turned left, directly into the path of a westbound 2010 Yamaha motorcycle being driven by a 56-year-old McHenry man. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler, which caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle, according to the release.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening, critical injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.