Wing Fest planned at Timothy O’Toole’s Pub

LIBERYTVILLE – Timothy O’Toole’s four Chicago-area locations will join together for a wing competition Aug. 26.

The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Libertyville location, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The culinary teams from Chicago, Gurnee, Lake Villa and Libertyville will battle it out as they present 12 wing flavors made exclusively for Wing Fest.

The event is all-you-care-to-eat and tickets ($30 a person) include unlimited wings, live music, prizes and raffles. Craft brews, cocktails and more will be offered at the bar.

For information, call 847-984-2599 or visit TimothyOTooles.com.