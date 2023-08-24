Mellow Chihuahua mix eager for home to chill with

GRAYSLAKE – Sly Fox says, “You’ve got a treat for me? Though you know the best treat is when I can go for a walk, then chilling with someone, leaning on them and getting loved.

“Life is to be enjoyed at one speed. No need to rush through anything. After all, if you are hanging out with someone, you may as well make it last as long as possible. I am that kind of a gal: mellow, sweet, loveable.”

Sly Fox, a Chihuahua/terrier mix, is about 5½ years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.