Lake County Sheriff’s Office plans Labor Day safety campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to step up efforts to stop impaired driving and help save lives as people near the end of summer and the busy Labor Day weekend.

No matter how you plan to celebrate summer’s end, make sure you do it safely.

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from Aug. 18 through the early morning hours of Sept. 5. During this period, motorists can expect to see more officers on the road and increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving.

In addition to looking for impaired drivers, deputies will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are at their lowest. Speeders and distracted drivers also should be aware.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” enforcement efforts are made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.