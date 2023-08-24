Gurnee Park District launches strategic and master plan initiative

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District is embarking on a Strategic and Master Plan initiative under the theme “The Future of Fun.” The comprehensive plan sets the stage for an exciting and transformative recreational era for residents and visitors of Gurnee.

The Gurnee Park District recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of innovation to meet the ever-changing needs of the community. “The Future of Fun” theme encapsulates the district’s commitment to embracing new technologies, sustainable practices and diverse programming to shape a dynamic and enriching future for all.

“With The Future of Fun Strategic and Master Plan, we are embracing a dynamic vision for the Gurnee Park District,” Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla said in a news release. “This plan embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional recreational experiences that not only entertain but also enrich the lives of our community members.”

The district has hired Next Practice Partners, national leaders in innovative and inclusive planning, to lead the process. The team also includes Chicago-based planning firm Kimley-Horn and national survey firm ETC Institute.

“We believe that inclusion is not optional but the very foundation of a planning process” said Neelay Bhatt, founder and CEO of Next Practice Partners. “Over the next several months, we will engage the community across ages and mediums to ensure that everyone who wishes to participate can do so and help us plan the future of fun for Gurnee.”

The consulting team has developed an ADA-accessible, multilingual crowdsourcing website to guide the project at www.TheFutureOfFun.org, which will serve as the one-stop shop to provide all plan updates, meeting dates, host online surveys and share meeting recordings and key findings.

The district invites all stakeholders, residents and visitors to participate in the planning process. If you wish to participate, sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080444afad2aa5fe3-thefuture#/

In-person meetings will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, and 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Hunt Club Park Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road, Gurnee.

Virtual meetings will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 9 and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14.