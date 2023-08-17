Letter: Just a thought ... about patience

To the Editor:

Couldn’t patience be considered an emotion or a skill or maybe both? The best decisions are at times made by using patience. By accepting that – using patience is a skill.

While waiting for a blood test result, which can take much time, getting impatient could be an emotion that can cause anxiety. This is when patience is an emotional decision.

There can be some helpful practices to learn to use patience. In traffic jams, being held back by a long train, you might use reality to understand that unless you can turn around, there is no way to control the situation. Once accepted, you’ve taken the first step toward patience. Next, think about using your cellphone to make a short “hello call” to someone you might have had to tell that you were so busy and that’s why you haven’t called sooner. This started out as an emotional frustration that turned into a learned skill by using a creative action to pass dead time while developing patience.

Waiting in a checkout line while feeling that the person ahead of you is taking up too much of your time with the cashier is emotional. Two thoughts might give you the practice of patience. First thought is someday you could be holding up a line with hopes that the person behind you is patient. Second, you’re next in line – great! Turning an emotion into a skill is worth the wait.

Slow down – relax! Time out!

Linda Alexandra (justathoughtlcj@gmail.com)

Wauconda