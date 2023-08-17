Kitten would like to bring brother along to forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Geronimo says, “My brother Stefano and I came in as 3-day-old kittens and were spoiled and loved in a foster home. We also did great with the two dogs, one little one and one large one. We love to play with balls and to have fun with each other.

“We are a happy and loving little duo, ready for new adventures and hopefully one that will allow us to remain together. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the fun!”

Geronimo and Stefano are at the PetSmart in Kildeer (corner of Route 12 and Quentin Road). Note that meeting them and adoptions are done by appointment only.

Geronimo is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.