Edly-Allen urges local agencies to apply for OSLAD grant

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is urging agencies across the 31st District to apply for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants.

“Being outdoors is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety. Spending time in a park is one way to clear your mind and boost serotonin levels, which is why I encourage our local agencies to apply for the OSLAD grant so every resident can have a public safe space,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “By applying for this grant, I hope to see safer and accessible parks that everyone can enjoy.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be accepting applications for Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants through Aug. 31.

The program offers state-financed funding assistance to local governmental agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and outdoor recreation areas. $56 million is available for this round of OSLAD grants. In addition, IDNR again will provide funding to cover 100% of eligible projects located in economically distressed communities.

For more information on the OSLAD program, visit dnr.illinois.gov.