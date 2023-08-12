2023 Lake County Job Fair to take place Aug. 15

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- The 2023 Lake County Job Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15.

The fair will be at the Round Lake Area Park District Sports Center, 2004 Municipal Way, Round Lake Beach.

More than 40 employers and 800 jobs will be available. Onsite interviews will take place for jobs in health care, IT, engineering, management, sales, manufacturing, education, therapists, social workers, hospitality, government, customer service and more.

For information, visit the Job Center of Lake County’s website at www.lakecountyil.gov/167/Job-Center-of-LakeCounty.