Wauconda’s National Night Out shuts down Main Street, draws crowds

WAUCONDA – Designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit, Wauconda’s National Night Out also served as a way to recruit future first responders and draw attention to community programs.

“My 4-year-old wants to be a police officer and have like six police dogs,” said Kara Middleton of Wauconda, who brought her three young children to the Aug. 1 event. “It was really great for the little ones.”

The event took over Main Street in celebration of what village leaders describe as the “best police community relationship” they’ve ever seen.

Organizers purposely held the event downtown and shut down Main Street to emphasize its importance. National Night Out involved not only the Wauconda police and fire departments, but also village leaders, health officials, the library and other community organizations.

“We include everybody so everybody can come out and see pretty much what their town does for them, the equipment they use, what they do,” Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes said. “We’re unique in that.”

At least 2,000 people stopped by for games, food, raffles and the chance to see emergency and utility vehicles up close. Among the activities was an obstacle course that challenged participants to wear goggles simulating driving under the influence.

Advocate Health Care brought 150 to 200 bicycle helmets to fit and give to children who attended the event.

The night not only served as a way to bring the community together, but it heightened crime and drug prevention awareness and generated support for participation in local anti-crime efforts, organizers said.

It also offered a way to draw interest in community programs such as the Wauconda Fire Cadet Program. Cadets in the program volunteer for the event.

“That’s where a lot of our interest comes from, other people seeing our kids out there dressed in uniform, doing what they do. … We’re always looking for interest. I’m always taking names,” said Alex Faczek, program instructor for the Wauconda Fire Cadet Program.

Founded in 1989 and formerly known as Wauconda Explorer Post 118, the fire cadet program provides classroom and hands-on training focused on basic firefighting skills for young adults ages 15 to 20. Cadets meet weekly during the school year and attend the Illinois Fire Service Institute in July at the University of Illinois in Champaign.

Although this year’s class is complete with 14 cadets, Faczek said interest in the program and fire service in general has dwindled both locally and nationally.

That’s why raising awareness at events such as National Night Out becomes important, he said.

“In the last five years, it’s a lot harder to find kids interested,” Faczek said. “We’ve had a steady amount of people throughout the years. … The constant struggle is trying to reach kids nowadays.”

Of those who participated in last year’s cadet program, five are in the fire academy, he said. The program not only recruits from the Wauconda and Island Lake area, but neighboring communities.

Training focuses on basic firefighting skills, as well as EMS and basic first aid, including hose and appliances, fire behavior, search and rescue, ladders and the use of hand tools.

“The cadets are exposed to the value of teamwork, leadership within the organization and the community,” Faczek said.

Along with National Night Out, cadets volunteer at Wauconda Fest and Illinois Fire Safety Alliance Burn Camp, as well as a Paramedic Class Extrication Day at Condell Hospital where cadets simulate being trauma victims for paramedic students. The program is funded through donations and fundraising events such as The River Givers Run in Wauconda. The event has donated more than $15,000 since 21018 to the cadet program.

“Our goal is that anybody who joins the program eventually gets into the fire academy if that’s what they wish to do,” Faczek said. “If someone joins and realizes this profession isn’t for them and they leave after the end of the year, no harm, no foul, but for most kids the goal is achievable.”