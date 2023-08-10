August 10, 2023
National Museum of the American Sailor to host LEGO event

‘Bricks and Bluejackets’ lets kids of all ages build Navy-inspired ships, vehicles

GREAT LAKES – Join the National Museum of the American Sailor from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26 for the annual Bricks and Bluejackets event, where children can build Navy-inspired ships, vehicles and more using the museum’s kits.

Build kits are offered in easy, medium, hard and expert levels.

Navy sailors will be on hand to share stories about each of the ships.

Children also can use the museum’s free Legos to create their own Navy-inspired design.

The event is free, but registration is encouraged. To learn more and register, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

