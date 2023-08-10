How to protect yourself against deadly skin cancer this summer

ZION – During summer, the risk of skin cancer increases as people spend more time outdoors.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. with one out of five people diagnosed with skin cancer by the age of 70. Melanoma is the deadliest form. In 2023, there will be an estimated 97,610 new cases of invasive skin cancer along with 89,070 new cases of surface layer melanoma. Of those cases, based on historical data, about 7,990 people will die as a result of melanoma.

Dr. David Winchester, a surgical oncologist at City of Hope Chicago, is an expert in this area having earned his medical degree and surgical residency from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and treating cancer patients for almost 30 years.

Winchester wants people to maintain vigilance with annual screenings and pay attention to changes on the skin. He said that although melanoma can be deadly, about 99% of all skin cancer cases are curable if diagnosed and treated early.

To help provide accurate information and clear up myths, Winchester answered several common questions.

Many people going outside this summer will use sunblock. Does that always work? Or can they still get skin cancer?

Winchester: Sunblock used as directed likely decreases the risk of skin cancer. Sunscreen is helpful but doesn’t ensure you won’t get skin cancer. Many people assume using sunscreen fully protects them from skin cancer. It doesn’t. Protective clothing and avoiding the midday sun also are important measures.

Does the kind of sunscreen matter for effectiveness?

Winchester: The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends daily use of at least SPF 15 sunscreen to decrease the risk of melanoma and reduce the risk of squamous cell carcinoma.

What are the potential warning signs of skin cancer?

Winchester: The most common skin cancers are basal cell carcinoma, melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma can present as a white waxy lump or brown scaly patch on sun-exposed areas such as the face or neck. You may see lesions, redness, a small bump or swollen blood vessels in the skin.

Melanoma: Watch your moles. Any unusual growth or change in an existing mole should be checked by a dermatologist. Melanoma can form anywhere on the body and carries the greatest risk.

Squamous cell carcinoma: Pay attention to new, changing or unusual skin growths. SCCA can be treated when caught early, but if it becomes more advanced, these are dangerous skin cancers. Besides those changes on the skin, other warning signs are shortness of breath or a persistent cough.

What are the risk factors for skin cancer?

Winchester: There are several factors that increase the risk for skin cancer.

People with fair skin, freckles and light hair are more susceptible to the effect of ultraviolet rays.

Family history of skin cancer. It’s important to know family history of all types of cancer.

Blistering sunburns, but even a slight burn. Sun exposure is cumulative over a lifetime.

Being exposed to UV light of the sun for any length of time.

Geographic location can be a risk. Regions closer to the equator and higher altitudes have higher rates for both SCC and BCC.

Indoor tanning beds should be avoided completely due to skin damage caused and potential for skin cancer.

How often should people get screened for skin cancer?

Winchester: A full body screening by a dermatologist is recommended for everyone once a year. However, fair-skinned people with a higher risk of skin cancer should consider twice yearly screenings.

Is it true that darker skinned people can’t get skin cancer?

Winchester: No. It’s a myth that people with dark skin tones are immune to the harmful effects of UV radiation, which is present in sunlight. Dark skin provides some protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays, but UV exposure raises the risk for everyone.

Is it OK to get a little sunburn?

Winchester: No. All levels of sunburn, whether serious or mild, can cause serious irreversible damage to the skin and develop into skin cancer later in life. The protection provided by sunscreen will be helpful in the long run, but annual screenings should be done to ensure no skin cancer has taken hold.

If basal cell carcinoma is diagnosed, what can be done to treat it?

Winchester: After a thorough diagnosis with a dermatologist and basal cell carcinoma is confirmed, there are several surgical treatment options, including Mohs surgery and primary excision. Speak with your doctor about options.

How is melanoma treated?

Winchester: Melanoma can be dangerous, especially with neglected or advanced disease. The primary treatment is surgery to remove the tumor using a wide local excision into healthy tissue around the cancer and potentially lymph node surgery to decrease the risk of recurrence.

Winchester encourages everyone to protect themselves when stepping outside into the sun to reduce the risk of skin cancer and to stay vigilant about annual screenings to identify and treat any cancer that may appear.