Gurnee Exchange Club to host Ribfest on Aug. 12

GURNEE – For more than 20 years, the Gurnee Exchange Club’s Ribfest has been a popular part of the Gurnee Days weekend festival.

Starting at noon Aug. 12, the club will be offering barbecue ribs, pulled pork sandwiches and roasted corn, plus a kids’ menu of hot dogs and chips. Diners can choose from a full dinner platter or a la carte items with food service continuing until dusk or until sold out.

There also will be a beer tent with service starting at noon. Last call is at 11 p.m.

The annual rib-eating contest starts at 2 p.m.

Throughout the day, the club will be conducting a 50-50 raffle. Tickets cost $2 each or 6 for $10.

All activities are on the Ribfest grounds at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., in Gurnee.

Proceeds from Ribfest support the club’s charitable activities that are focused on prevention of child abuse and other family support services within the greater Gurnee area.

For more information, email bfroese@earthlink.net or call 224-616-4789