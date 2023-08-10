Gurnee Days gets ready to rock for 50th year

GURNEE – Gurnee will come together to celebrate the end of summer at the 50th year of Gurnee Days on Aug. 12 and 13.

On Saturday, start your morning at 7:30 a.m. with a run or walk at the Gurnee Days Super 70s Fun Run at Hunt Club Park. 10K, 5K run and 2-mile walk options are available for every age and ability level. Race-day registration will be available from 6:15 to 7 a.m. inside Hunt Club Park Community Center.

Festival grounds at Viking Park open at noon Aug. 12. Enjoy bounce houses, children’s activities and craft areas, as well as the Gurnee Exchange Club’s Rib Fest and rib eating contest. Check out the Community Art Show in Viking Park’s Dance Hall and vendor booths from local Gurnee and Lake County businesses. Both the art show and vendor booths will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday.

New on Saturday, Gurnee Days welcomes the Animal Quest show and petting zoo from 2:30 to 4 p.m. A new teen area will include dodgeball, courtesy of the Warren Township Teen Center, from 4 to 6 p.m., as well as a DJ, Inflatable Axe Throwing and All-Star Slam Dunk Basketball from 7 to 11 p.m.

Live music starts at 5:15 p.m. Saturday with Ax and the Hatchetmen. The GooRoos will perform from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, Gurnee Days traditions continue with the Gurnee Days Parade at noon. Leading the parade will be this year’s honorees, Mark and Rose Froseth. After the parade, enjoy a car show, petting zoo, pony rides, kid’s activities, food, a beer garden and local vendor booths. School of Rock Libertyville will perform at 1:30 p.m. Sunday until the festival closes at 3 p.m.

New for Sunday is the bags tournament. The double-elimination tournament is for all ages. Teams of two are asked to register to participate. Tournament play will begin at 10 a.m. at Viking Park.

Gurnee Days is a two-day festival with the grounds opening at noon Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday for the car show.

Shuttles are only available for police, fire and public works open houses from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12.

Guests can park and walk to the festival from Viking Middle School, Warren High School O’Plaine Campus and Gurnee Community Church. There is limited parking on festival grounds.