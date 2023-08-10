Curious terrier mix ready to explore his forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Milton says, “Forget about toys. I much more prefer long walks and being able to sniff around in the different play yards. I enjoy butt rubs and even give kisses. Oh, and if you ask me to sit for a treat, I’m more than happy to oblige.

“There are so many things going on around here and new smells to discover that I’m always ready to go for a walk. So if you are looking to have fun while getting your steps in, I think we should meet.”

Milton, a wired hair terrier mix (about 18 pounds), is about 3 years old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.