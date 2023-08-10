August 10, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsReaders Choice / Best Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Antioch Traveling Closet to host back-to-school giveaway

School supplies, clothing, shoes, toiletries and cleaning supplies available at Aug. 13 event

By Shaw Local News Network

In this file photo, Wild Bill Urban of Fox Lake looks for a scarf during an Antioch Traveling Closet Winter Giveaway event at the Antioch Senior Center in Antioch. A Back-to-School giveaway is planned Aug. 13. (Candace H)

ANTIOCH – The Antioch Traveling Closet will host a Back-to-School giveaway Aug. 13.

The event will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbeck Drive, Antioch.

School supplies, clothing, shoes, toiletries and cleaning supplies will be available. The Antioch Area Healthcare Accessibility Alliance will be on hand to answer questions. Hairstylists will provide free haircuts to those who want them.

Only gray ATC bags will be allowed inside. No strollers, grocery carts, car seats, wagons or shopping carts will be allowed inside for safety reasons. Participants should not bring their own bags to the event; bags will be provided. There is a limit of three backpacks.

The Antioch Traveling Closet reserves the right to refuse service to anyone. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Antioch Traveling Closet is a nonprofit organization. For information, visit antiochtravelingcloset.org.

Antioch
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois