Antioch Traveling Closet to host back-to-school giveaway

ANTIOCH – The Antioch Traveling Closet will host a Back-to-School giveaway Aug. 13.

The event will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbeck Drive, Antioch.

School supplies, clothing, shoes, toiletries and cleaning supplies will be available. The Antioch Area Healthcare Accessibility Alliance will be on hand to answer questions. Hairstylists will provide free haircuts to those who want them.

Only gray ATC bags will be allowed inside. No strollers, grocery carts, car seats, wagons or shopping carts will be allowed inside for safety reasons. Participants should not bring their own bags to the event; bags will be provided. There is a limit of three backpacks.

The Antioch Traveling Closet reserves the right to refuse service to anyone. Items will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Antioch Traveling Closet is a nonprofit organization. For information, visit antiochtravelingcloset.org.