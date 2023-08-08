Teen critically wounded in accidental shooting

GURNEE -- A teen was in critical condition after being shot Aug. 6 in unincorporated Gurnee, police said.

About 6 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 36700 block of North Grandwood Drive, unincorporated Gurnee, for a report of a teen shot, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies found a 15-year-old boy in the basement with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Sheriff’s deputies rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The boy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was listed in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation shows the boy was in the basement with two friends, both 16-year-old boys, police said. One of the other boys produced a firearm, a “ghost gun” semi-automatic pistol. The boy discharged the firearm, and it struck the victim, according to the release.

Sheriff’s detectives do not believe the boy with the gun meant to shoot the victim.

The juvenile who fired the gun was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Facility. Sheriff’s detectives petitioned him into the court system on two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and reckless conduct.