Playful kitten seeks chance to have home of her own

GRAYSLAKE – Epsilon says, “Being vision-impaired doesn’t make me any different than my roommates. I love people and I’m always purring. They carry me around and give me kisses.

“I also like to climb up the cat tree and I can come down on my own. I am super playful and can entertain myself with toys, too, especially that round thing with a trapped ball that you can send rolling around.”

Epsilon is about 8 months old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.